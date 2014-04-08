April 8 Guirenniao Co Ltd

* Says 2013 net profit down 19.8 percent y/y at 423.5 million yuan ($68.17 million)

* Says board agrees to issue up to 800 million yuan corporate bonds

* Says expects to boost retail sales in lower tier cities amid risks of rising material and labour costs

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2123 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)