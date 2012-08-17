ISTANBUL Aug 17 Guler Yatirim Holding , a Turkish investment group, is to buy a 54.7 percent stake in the Turkish securities unit of French bank Credit Agricole, the company said on Friday in a brief statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

Founded in 2006, Guler Yatirim Holding has interests in the energy, construction, pharmaceuticals and finance secotrs. ($1=1.7939 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)