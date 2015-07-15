By Nadia Saleem
| DUBAI, July 15
DUBAI, July 15 Gulf carriers' huge backlog of
Boeing aircraft orders will be largely unaffected by the
shutdown of the United States Export-Import Bank, which provides
the region's airlines with billions of dollars in guarantees,
industry sources said.
Combined Boeing orders from carriers in the United Arab
Emirates, home to Emirates and Etihad Airways, is around 380
aircraft, according to the planemaker's figures. Emirates alone
has 198 aircraft on order, worth $166 billion.
The U.S. export and import bank's charter was allowed to
lapse on June 30 as a result of the conservative Republicans'
campaign, who say it promotes "crony capitalism".
It can no longer seek or process new applications for loans
or guarantees until its charter is renewed.
The U.S. export credit agency's (ECA) credit exposure in the
UAE aircraft sector totals approximately $4.3 billion and
consists primarily of guaranteed loans but it has no exposure in
Qatar's aircraft sector, an Ex-Im spokesman told Reuters.
Emirates said almost 11 percent of its financing needs in
the last 10 years were backed by Ex-Im. Meanwhile, low-cost
carrier flydubai said it has $117.5 million in loans with Ex-Im.
Fast growing carriers of Emirates, Etihad and flydubai have
sought diversification, which means Ex-Im's closure won't impact
their fund-raising capabilities in the future.
"Emirates' financing strategy has been, and will continue to
be, one of diversifying its sources of financing," it said.
Recent funding raising activity by some Gulf carriers ahead
of series of expected deliveries shows there are plenty of
institutes ready to bankroll their fleets. Emirates has issued a
$913 million Sukuk, over-subscribed by more than three times.
Industry sources are confident that Gulf airlines will not
feel an effect if Ex-Im's charter is not renewed.
"I would be amazed to the point of being dumb struck if
Ex-Im were not available that those carriers altered their fleet
plans," said George Hamlin, a Virginia-based airline consultant.
Hamlin said the bank's original purpose of supporting
less-developed industries was not being fulfilled anymore as
many airlines have grown and can obtain commercial funding
easily.
Boeing meanwhile, told Reuters Ex-Im's suspension will
affect their competitiveness for those customers that are
concerned about financing deliveries, although it only provides
less than 15 percent of their commercial exports.
Earlier this year, Etihad Airways said it has raised more
than $9 billion from 68 financial institutions in the last 11
years. Etihad and Qatar Airways declined comment on Ex-Im.
(Editing by David Evans)