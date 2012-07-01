* Bahrain, MAF issues see high international allocations
* Reflects perception of Gulf as a partial safe haven
* Some Gulf investors frustrated by reduced access
* Risk of squeezes in secondary market
* But issuers happy to diversify investor bases
By Rachna Uppal and Mala Pancholia
DUBAI, July 1 Investors from outside the Gulf
have muscled in on two big bond issues from the region, taking
very high portions of the debt on offer - a sign of
international confidence in the region, but a source of
frustration for some locals who wanted to buy more.
Just 43 percent of Bahrain's 10-year, $1.5 billion sovereign
bond, issued last Wednesday, was placed in the Middle East.
Thirty-two percent went to investors in Europe including
Britain, 14 percent to the United States, and 11 percent to
Asia, according to official data.
By contrast, 63 percent of Bahrain's last international debt
market outing, a seven-year, $750 million sukuk in November, was
placed in the Middle East.
And Middle Eastern investors were allocated just 19 percent
of last week's other big bond deal in the Gulf, the seven-year,
$500 million issue from Dubai-based mall developer Majid Al
Futtaim Holding.
Britain took 36 percent of MAF's bond, Europe 25 percent and
Asia 20 percent, leaving regional investors who wanted to
diversify their portfolios with one of the Gulf's very few
privately owned, investment-grade credits to pick it up in the
secondary market.
In comparison, MAF's debut international issue, a $400
million sukuk sold in February, saw 54 percent allocated to the
Middle East.
Local allocations may have been higher for the earlier
issues of both Bahrain and MAF partly because those bonds were
sukuk, and therefore attracted large pools of Islamic investment
funds based in the Gulf.
Even so, the increase of international investor interest in
Gulf issues over the last several months is striking, and
reflects a growing perception of the region as something of a
safe haven, given the low debt levels and comfortable budget
surpluses of most of its governments, analysts said.
The safe-haven perception has extended even to Bahrain,
which is running a budget deficit and faces serious social
unrest. Foreign investors appear to have accepted the common
perception in the Gulf that for geopolitical reasons, Saudi
Arabia will continue to use its deep pockets to support Bahrain
economically and politically if needed.
"As the situation in Europe continues to go from bad to
worse, investors are nervous, and we see them pay even closer
attention to the Gulf bond markets," said Chavan Bhogaita, head
of the markets strategy unit at National Bank of Abu Dhabi.
"The key rationale is simple - they are looking for
opportunities to diversify their exposures away from Europe. The
low correlation to current European issues, the underlying
credit quality, and the yields on offer are compelling."
DIVERSIFY
While Gulf investors are encouraged by the growing foreign
interest in the region's market, which could improve liquidity,
they see a risk of a negative impact: given the limited supply
of new paper in the Gulf, severe shortages could develop for
popular issues, which might become overpriced.
"It's annoying. We have been busy buying the bonds in the
secondary market due to the skewed allocations. The low
distribution to Middle East ensures that the deal is supported
in the secondary," said one regional debt trader.
Bahrain's new 2022 bond, issued at a price of
99.867, traded up to 100.55 on Friday, while the MAF bond
rose from par to 100.90, traders said.
So far, however, the signs are that issuers and lead
managers are unlikely to cut back on their allocations outside
the region just to please Gulf investors. For pricing and
reputational reasons, issuers are happy to attract heavy
international buying; in Bahrain's case, the heavy take-up from
Europe appears to disprove any suggestion that the kingdom is
dependent on Saudi investors to raise money.
"We were conscious that the issuer wanted to diversify the
book as much as possible and from that perspective, it was a
success," said one banker who worked on the MAF transaction.
Nick Stadtmiller, head of fixed income research at Emirates
NBD, said international participation in Middle East bonds would
rise further if the region could produce a bigger range of
issuers.
"There is a relatively small core group of international
investors who understand the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council)
fixed income space and have risk allocation to the sector,"
Stadtmiller said.
"Going forward, a wider base of bond and sukuk issuers in
the GCC would provide both diversity and larger scale in the
market, which could entice more global investors to consider
investing here."
(Additional reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew
Torchia)