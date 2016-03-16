DUBAI, March 16 Kuwait's Gulf Bank on
Wednesday said it has received approval from the country's
Capital Markets Authority to issue a capital-boosting bond worth
up to 100 million dinars ($332.5 million) to run for no more
than 10 years duration.
The Gulf state's fourth-largest bank by assets said in a
bourse statement that the issue would be used to reinforce the
base capital in line with Basel III requirements.
It added the lender had already received approval from
Kuwait's central bank in February and from the general assembly
on Mar. 9.
Gulf Bank had said last month it would ask shareholders at
the March meeting to approve a number of measures it was
considering to help boost its capital reserves.
The bank's total capital adequacy ratio, a key indicator of
its financial health, stood at 15.56 percent as of Dec. 31,
compared with a minimum requirement in Kuwait of 13 percent.
($1 = 0.3008 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by David French)