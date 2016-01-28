DUBAI Jan 28 Gulf Bank, Kuwait's fourth-largest lender by assets, reported a 5 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday.

Net profit for the three months to Dec. 31 was 9.4 million dinars ($31 million), compared with 8.9 million dinars from a year earlier, a bourse filing said.

Gulf Bank reported a net profit of 39.0 million dinars for 2015, according to a bourse filing, compared with 35.5 million dinars for the previous year.

The bank added its board proposed a cash dividend of 4 fils per share for 2015. This compares to the 2014 payout of 5 free shares. ($1 = 0.3034 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Anand Basu)