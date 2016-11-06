DUBAI Nov 6 Gulf Bank, Kuwait's fourth-largest lender by assets, reported a 10 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Sunday.

* Net profit for the three months to Sept. 30 was 12.1 million dinars ($40.1 million), compared to 11.0 million dinars in the same period of last year, a bourse filing said.

* Net interest income rose to 29.1 million dinars in the third quarter of 2016 from 28.4 million dinars a year earlier

* Fees and commissions rose to 7.8 million dinars from 7.0 million dinars in the year earlier period. ($1 = 0.3022 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)