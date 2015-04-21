DUBAI, April 21 Kuwait's Gulf Bank, the Gulf State's fourth-largest lender by assets, reported a 12 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, missing estimates.

The bank said in a bourse filing that net profit for the three months to the end of March was 9.78 million dinars ($32.4 million), compared to 8.73 million dinars in the year-earlier period.

KAMCO Investment Company forecast the bank would post net profit of 11.86 million dinars during the quarter, with Global Investment House estimating a net profit of 11.40 million dinars.

Gulf Bank attributed the net profit rise to an increase in net interest income, which rose 8.8 percent to 31.2 million dinars. ($1 = 0.3021 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)