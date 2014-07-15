DUBAI, July 15 Kuwait's Gulf Bank, the
Gulf state's fourth-largest lender by assets, reported a 9
percent increase in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday.
Net profit for the three months to the end of June was 6.87
million dinars ($24.4 million), compared to 6.3 million dinars
in the year-earlier period, according to Reuters calculations.
Gulf Bank didn't provide a quarterly breakdown so Reuters
calculated the figure based on the bank's first-half financial
statement. The figure missed the estimate of analysts at Arqaam
Capital, who had forecast an 8 million dinar profit for the
quarter.
The bank made a net profit of 15.6 million dinars in the
opening half of 2014, up 9.5 percent on the corresponding period
of last year, according to the statement.
($1 = 0.2819 Kuwaiti Dinars)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)