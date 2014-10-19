Oct 19 Kuwait's Gulf Bank, the Gulf state's fourth-largest lender by assets, reported a 11.2 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Sunday, according to Reuters calculations.

The bank made a net profit for the three months to the end of September of 10.9 million dinars ($37.8 million), compared to 9.8 million dinars in the year-earlier period.

Gulf Bank didn't provide a quarterly breakdown so Reuters calculated the figure based on the bank's financial statement for the first nine months of the year.

Net profit for the first nine months of the year rose by 10 percent to 26.5 million dinars, compared to 24.1 million dinars in the year-earlier period, the bank said.

Global Investment House had forecast a third-quarter net profit of 10.1 million dinars, while EFG Hermes forecast a net profit of 8.3 million dinars (1 US dollar = 0.2887 Kuwaiti dinar) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)