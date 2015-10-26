DUBAI Oct 26 Kuwait's Gulf Bank, the Gulf State's fourth-largest lender by assets, reported a marginally higher net profit for the third quarter on Monday.

The bank said it made a profit of 11.0 million dinars ($36.4 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, compared to 10.9 million dinars in the year-earlier period.

Gulf Bank attributed the 0.6 percent rise to slightly higher net interest income and fees and commissions, without further clarification.

The lender hired Kevin Hoffman-Smith as chief financial officer, the company said in a bourse statement on Aug. 12. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)