DUBAI, June 2 Kuwait's Gulf Bank said a court ruled in favor of the lender in a 55.3 million dinar ($182.99 million) dispute with The Cube Group to auction assets, according to a bourse filing on Thursday.

This is to go towards covering part of its debt to the lender, Gulf Bank said in the statement. The court ruling is final, the statement added.

($1 = 0.3022 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Sunil Nair)