BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien sells 10 office properties in German state of Hesse
* Sale's price is in three-digit million range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, June 2 Kuwait's Gulf Bank said a court ruled in favor of the lender in a 55.3 million dinar ($182.99 million) dispute with The Cube Group to auction assets, according to a bourse filing on Thursday.
This is to go towards covering part of its debt to the lender, Gulf Bank said in the statement. The court ruling is final, the statement added.
($1 = 0.3022 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Sale's price is in three-digit million range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CNP says in statement that conditions needed to complete the previously agreed deal have not been met
Feb 2 Swedish media group MTG said on Thursday it was aiming to grow profits and sales this year after posting a quarterly profit above market forecasts and proposing a raised dividend for 2016.