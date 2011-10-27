(For other news from the Reuters Middle East Investment Summit,
click here)
* Bankers eye opportunity for innovative financing tools
* Refinancing, project spending to drive fundraising efforts
* Different forms of bond markets may be tapped
* Securitisation, collateralisation to become more
widespread
By Rachna Uppal and Dinesh Nair
DUBAI, Oct 27 Banks in the Gulf are pitching new
ways of raising funds to meet big infrastructure and refinancing
needs of companies whose traditional funding source, bank
financing, has dried up.
Equity raising in the Gulf, with the exception of Saudi
Arabia, is practically moribund as investors fret about the euro
zone crisis, while the overhang of Dubai's debt woes and market
uncertainty have held back global bond issuance from the region,
pushing new issue premiums to unacceptably high levels.
Under such circumstances, bankers at the Reuters Middle East
Investment Summit said that they saw chances to pitch unusual or
innovative products to clients in a region with massive funding
needs.
"Most clients ... don't need to be convinced that they
really can't rely on the bank market any more. The hard part is
helping them understand what the other pools of capital are and
how to access them," said Augusto Sasso, co-head of Middle East
and North Africa (MENA) investment banking at Moelis.
"We need to be able to do a better job of accessing the
various forms of the bond market," he added, saying borrowers
should be open to secured or unsecured, non-investment grade,
high yield bond and mezzanine financing as options.
Some borrowers have already ventured into new territory.
Dubai, whose 2009 debt crisis rocked global markets,
undertook two deals uncommon in the Gulf market this year -- an
$800 million loan to be securitised by road toll revenues for
infrastructure development, and a $500 million 10-year bond
incorporating a 5-year "put" option.
The high demand for a slice of the Salik road toll deal
allowed Dubai to tighten pricing to 325 basis points over the
London interbank offered rate (Libor) from 350 basis points.
Other borrowers have opted to tap liquidity sources through
bond issues in yen or ringgits, as well as exchangeable bonds,
"coco" bonds, or structures which include an amortisation
element, with various degrees of success.
Abu Dhabi wealth fund Aabar raised 1.25 billion euros ($1.76
billion) from the sale of bonds exchangeable into the German
automaker Daimler's stock in May.
TOUGH CONDITIONS
Capital market activity in the Middle East had a tough third
quarter as dealmaking slumped and companies dropped plans to
raise debt.
Overall investment banking fees declined 35 percent to
$316.6 million in the first nine months of the year, compared
with $483.8 million in the prior-year period, Thomson Reuters
data showed.
"(Next year) will be a much bigger year than 2011 for fixed
income," said Simon Eedle, regional head of fixed income markets
for French bank Credit Agricole .
"It won't just be the regular bond market, we'll see more on
project bonds ... I think securitisation has a role to play.
From risk-weighted perspective, some form of collateralisation
makes sense."
Debt issuance reached $14.2 billion to the end of September,
down 36 percent from the year-ago period, the data showed, with
investment grade corporate debt accounting for a big majority of
bond sales.
"When you have assets and/or the right level of income, you
can solve upcoming debt maturities with the right amount of
creativity," said Salman Khalifa, global markets head for MENA
at Deutsche Bank.
(Additional reporting by Amran Abocar, Editing by Sitaraman
Shankar)