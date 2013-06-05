* Gulf credits not immune from recent bond market sell-off
* Recent issues considered aggressively priced, performed
weakly
* New issue pipeline may be put on hold until markets stable
* Last-minute tightenings of terms may now face resistance
* More local currency issues could take off
By Rachna Uppal and Mala Pancholia
DUBAI, June 5 Volatility in U.S. Treasury yields
and a dip in investor appetite for emerging market credits could
put a brake on new issuance from the Gulf Arab region in the
near term, as both sides of the market wait for prices to
stabilise.
Borrowers from the Gulf have been tapping bond markets
actively in the last several weeks amid historically low
interest rates and strong global demand, which have allowed
issuers to price deals very aggressively.
But regional bonds have not been immune to the sell-off
across emerging market credits, and this could cause pricing in
the Gulf to become more closely aligned with risk.
Earlier this week, Dubai shopping mall developer Majid Al
Futtaim (MAF) Holding said it was delaying plans to raise at
least $500 million from a hybrid bond sale - potentially the
first such deal by a non-bank private company from the region -
citing weak market conditions.
Global credit markets took a battering last week from robust
U.S. economic data which fanned speculation that the Federal
Reserve might soon begin reining in its bond-buying programme.
A surge in U.S. Treasury yields, off which many regional
dollar-denominated bonds are priced, is pushing the cost of
borrowing for Gulf issuers higher. The 10-year U.S. Treasury
yield rose 40 basis points in May, and was at 2.12
percent bid on Wednesday.
"The pipeline of new issues from the Gulf will remain fairly
intact, but the tap may be turned off for a while until
conditions settle and issuers feel more comfortable about
investor sentiment and appetite," said Chavan Bhogaita, head of
markets strategy at National Bank of Abu Dhabi.
TIGHT PRICING
At the end of May, emerging bond funds suffering their first
weekly outflow in a year, according to data from EPFR Global.
Many market analysts believe the emerging markets sell-off could
continue through June and into July.
In the Gulf, longer-dated bonds have been worst hit,
including high-grade paper such as Qatar sovereign bonds. Yields
on Qatar's $2.5 billion, 5.25 percent bond maturing in 2020
rose about 40 bps between May 17 and May 30,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
The most recent issues, which were already struggling in
secondary market trade because of aggressive pricing, also came
under pressure. Emirates NBD, which printed a $1
billion Tier 1 capital-boosting bond in late May,
saw the paper fall nearly 2 price points as soon as it became
free to trade; it traded 5 points lower at one stage last week.
Initial pricing guidance for the bond before issue was in
the low 6 percent area, and that was cut to 5.75 percent in the
space of a few hours. Major tightenings shortly before final
pricing have been a feature of Gulf bond issues over the past
year; the experience of the past two weeks may change that to
some extent.
"This was another case of tight pricing and the huge
issuance size also contributed to poor performance," Abu
Dhabi-based asset manager Invest AD said in a note this week.
"It is becoming increasingly clear that investors need to be
very careful when deal terms are changed at the last minute, a
practice that in developed markets would affect the long-term
credibility of the issuer."
Bond issuers and arrangers may have to reassess the balance
between ensuring demand for their paper is strong and issuing as
cheaply as possible, some market participants believe.
SECONDARY MARKET SUPPORT
Another potential consequence of the recent volatility may
be that bond holders can no longer count on local investors to
provide solid support for secondary market prices near current
levels.
After an initial back-up in U.S. Treasury yields in January
and February, such support faded briefly and then quickly
returned. This time, yields have risen significantly above their
February peaks - by about 10 bps, in the case of the Qatar
sovereign - so the same degree of support may not return.
"What we see now is pockets of buying by regional accounts
on selective names, as a few names have reached the approved
yield levels for them," said one regional fixed income trader,
declining to be identified.
"Even so, we are not seeing all-out buying as regional
accounts also think they can get the paper cheaper. hence they
have been averaging their buy-down."
NBAD's Bhogaita said regional investors would probably be
the first to see value in Gulf paper if pricing dropped
excessively amid the uncertainty, but he cautioned:
"Despite seeing the value or indeed opportunities on paper,
regional investors are likely to be cognisant of how global
investor nervousness can affect the pricing in the secondary
market."
A longer-term result of the bond market volatility, if it
continues for at least a few months, may be that regional
issuers increasingly turn to local currency debt markets.
Liquidity among Gulf banks, the region's major investors,
remains high, and local asset managers are becoming increasingly
active in fixed income investments.
An expansion of local currency issuance seems most likely in
Saudi Arabia and possibly Qatar, where a local currency yield
curve is already well-established or the government is keen to
develop one.
"As global investors are not looking to add any risk here,
we are left with only regional investors who have excess
liquidity to deploy," the fixed income trader said.
"I think if the global risk-off mode continues to
deteriorate, maybe we could see issuers start issuing in local
currency as the major orders have always been from local
investors."
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)