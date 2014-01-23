(Repeats to widen distribution)
By Selam Gebrekidan
NEW YORK Jan 23 With this week's launch of a
long-awaited new oil pipeline from the U.S. Midwest to the Gulf
Coast, traders are on high alert for a flood of crude they
expect to drown local prices.
Yet, instead of heralding a new era of relatively stable
prices, TransCanada Corp's new 700,000 barrels-per-day
line may be paving the way for a period of greater volatility as
traders attempt to work out exactly when, and how, the
long-awaited coastal glut will finally arrive.
Since late last year, analysts and traders have warned that
the Gulf Coast will choke with so much oil that it may become
the next Cushing - a storage and pricing hub so bloated that it
depresses U.S. oil prices.
Their logic is straightforward. The country is producing
more oil than it has in 25 years and new pipelines are
eliminating supply bottlenecks in the Midwest. With U.S. oil
exports effectively banned, the glut will shift to the coast.
But prices are in for more of a bumpy ride than a downward
spiral as the physical market adjusts to abrupt shifts in supply
and seasonal changes in demand, roiling prices.
"It is a fluid situation. Pinning the exact timing is tough,
but the bigger picture is that there will be oversupply in the
Gulf Coast," said Vikas Dwivedi, a global oil and gas strategist
with Macquarie Capital in Houston.
Dwivedi expects supplies to overtake demand late in the
third or fourth quarter of this year following a few false
starts.
"It's going to happen, but how do you know if it's real or
if it's here to stay? That's the difficult question," he said.
The immediate outlook is already muddled by two factors.
Strong refinery demand, steadily decreasing imports, and
year-end tax issues have whittled the Gulf Coast's oil stocks so
much that it will take the new infrastructure and the fast
output growth some time to replenish inventories, analysts say.
Making matters murkier, oil demand will take a hit when
refiners take an estimated 1.6 million bpd of their capacity
offline for a bi-annual maintenance season. Imports, notoriously
hard to forecast, may also pick up, given the recent strength in
Gulf Coast cash oil prices.
A SHIFTING BALANCE
On Wednesday, TransCanada started commercial services on its
pipeline from Cushing, Oklahoma, to Port Arthur, Texas, which
was originally conceived as the southern leg of the
controversial Keystone XL.
While the line has a nominal capacity of 700,000 bpd, the
company says it will transport an average 520,000 bpd of oil
this year, after starting operations at 300,000 bpd.
Other pipelines, such as the 450,000-bpd Seaway Twin, slated
to begin service in the second quarter, should further narrow
price differences between Cushing and the Gulf Coast crudes. The
expansions of Magellan's 225,000-bpd Longhorn line will bring an
additional 50,000 bpd from West Texas to Houston later this
year, easing another price gap.
Initially, those barrels will likely be needed to help top
up regional inventories that have dwindled.
In mid-January, Gulf Coast refiners were so pinched for oil
that they only had enough in stock to last 19 days, the tightest
supplies since September 2004, according to the U.S. Energy
Information Administration data.
The deficit was initially pegged on what is known as
last-in-first-out accounting, in which Gulf refiners can avoid
paying higher taxes on recently purchased, pricier goods by
using them up first, ultimately lowering inventories.
Production cuts in the Texas Permian basin and Eagle Ford
shale, which were hit by a deep freeze in December, may have
aggravated the stocks draw.
It is not clear how much the weather affected output,
although the U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates
the two fields will produce more than 2.5 million bpd this
month, a 34 percent jump from last year.
Meanwhile, Gulf Coast imports were in the doldrums, at a
10-month low on a four-week average basis, due to local crude
oil pricing.
Gulf Coast crude benchmark Light Louisiana Sweet, which had
traded at an average $1-a-barrel premium to international Brent
in the first three quarters of last year, fell abruptly
to a steep discount in the fourth, discouraging imports.
In November, in the midst of autumn refinery maintenance, it
traded at a record $16 below Brent.
"In late summer, the market was priced to incentivize large
imports whereas since November, pricing for local crudes has
been consistently below Brent in order to reject crudes," said
Jan Stuart, head of global energy research at Credit Suisse.
"Imports are difficult to predict (but) I suspect they are
going to continue to be weak," he said.
Many traders had expected a repeat of that early winter
price decline this month, as they eyed the new pipelines
delivering more oil just as refiners shut down to retool.
Instead, LLS WTC-LLS has swung back to a premium against
Brent as of last Friday for the first time since August, once
again confounding the market.
HUGE APPETITE
The strength in the Gulf Coast crude market is at least
partly explained by unprecedented demand from refiners, who
continue to make healthy profits turning discounted U.S. crude
into diesel and gasoline for sale in Latin America.
After a brief dip in the fourth quarter due to unplanned
outages and planned maintenance, Gulf Coast refiners that
account for nearly half of the nation's capacity are once again
running faster than ever.
In the first two weeks of this year they processed more
crude, on average, than they have ever done in January,
according to government records going back to 1992.
Those record rates will not continue with plants, such as
Marathon Petroleum Corp's Garyville, already shutting
down key units for overhaul.
Some refiners could ultimately opt to forego routine work in
order to capture robust margins, as U.S. plants did in the
spring of 2011, when the shale glut brought margin windfalls.
"The big question on how things shake out over the next
couple of months primarily rests with the Gulf Coast
refiners and their ability to curtail imports," said Adam
Longson who heads Morgan Stanley's commodities research.
"There will clearly be some pricing pressure in the Gulf,
but we see a few data points that give us some hope that the
disaster scenario may not play out."
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Jonathan Leff and
Lisa Shumaker)