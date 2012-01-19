ABU DHABI Jan 19 There are tentative
signs that Europe's economy is stabilising and that money
markets are coming back to life, European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi said on Thursday, but he also warned that the
region's sovereign debt crisis "can get worse".
"We see a softening business cycle in Europe with
significant downside risk. We also see some tentative
signs...but I have to be quite cautious here...some tentative
signs of stabilisation of economic activity at low levels.
"All this is subject to downside risk, in other words it can
get worse," Draghi told a news conference after a regular
meeting of Gulf Arab central bankers and euro zone central bank
governors in Abu Dhabi.
Draghi said the ECB was "reasonably satisfied" with the
results of an unprecedented crisis-fighting step that it took
last month, the loan of nearly half a trillion euros of
three-year cash to commercial banks.
In the wake of that, some interbank money trading is
resuming after being frozen by banks' fear of the crisis, while
longer-term market interest rates have come down, he said.
"I think that by and large this measure has really avoided a
serious funding crisis that European banks might have to face."
A Reuters poll of economists, published on Thursday, found
them predicting the euro zone economy would shrink in 2012 by
around 0.3 percent - instead of the 0.9 percent growth which
they had predicted just three months ago.
But Draghi insisted that Europe would be in "better shape"
this year than it was in 2011 because of progress in improving
countries' fiscal discipline and reforming economies to make
them more efficient.
"I see both problems addressed with determination, with
conviction and with realism in many countries in euro land."
Europe is hoping that oil-rich Gulf states will contribute
money to help resolve its crisis, perhaps by adding to the
resources of the International Monetary Fund, which said on
Wednesday that it was seeking to raise up to $500 billion in
additional lending resources.
However, it was not clear whether this was discussed in
detail at the meeting. Gulf central bankers did not mention the
issue publicly on Thursday, except for Oman's central bank chief
Hamood Sangour al-Zadjali, who told Reuters that his country
would raise its very small contribution to the
IMF.
A statement released after the central bankers' meeting said
they had agreed on the need for fiscal discipline and
competitiveness among member states in a monetary union, and the
need to make financial systems stronger through regulation.
The statement also emphasised the growing importance of Gulf
Arab states and emerging markets in general in the global
economy.
(Writing by Andrew Torchia)