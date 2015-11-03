* Saudi private-sector growth lowest since global crisis
* "Double whammy" of tighter fiscal, monetary policies
* Next year likely to see more aggressive budget cuts
* Tightening liquidity is boosting market interest rates
* Consumer sentiment is wild card
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Nov 3 The private sector in the two
biggest Gulf Arab economies grew at the slowest pace in years in
October, corporate surveys showed on Tuesday, indicating low oil
prices are starting to slow business activity across the region.
The seasonally adjusted Emirates NBD Saudi Arabia Purchasing
Managers' Index for last month dropped to 55.7, its lowest level
since the survey began in August 2009, when the world's top oil
exporter was grappling with the global financial crisis.
The equivalent index for the United Arab Emirates, which
measures growth in private manufacturing and services excluding
oil, fell to a 30-month low of 54.0.
Until the last few months, heavy government spending in the
region's six wealthy oil states insulated them from low oil
prices. Government revenues shrank, but they dug into huge
financial reserves to keep pouring money into their economies.
But the latest data suggest economies are no longer escaping
damage from cheap oil.
Faced with the possibility of many years of budget deficits
if oil prices do not recover, governments have started to
tighten fiscal policy, delaying or suspending expenditure on
projects they consider non-essential.
At the same time, monetary conditions are tightening even
though central banks in the region want to keep them loose. Less
new oil money is flowing into commercial banks, while some
governments including Riyadh are issuing bonds to banks to fund
their budget deficits.
The result is rising market interest rates the three-month
Saudi interbank rate has climbed 20 basis points in
the last three months. The trend may accelerate if the United
States begins raising interest rates in coming months.
Another source of monetary tightening is the currency peg
Gulf countries maintain with the U.S. dollar. The dollar's
strength is weighing on non-oil exports and tourism in countries
where those sectors are important, such as the UAE.
"Talk of austerity in Arabia sounds ridiculous but it is
increasingly certain that next year will see a slowdown in
economic activity due to the double whammy of tightening fiscal
and monetary policies," Tarek Fadlallah, chief executive of
Nomura Asset Management Middle East, wrote in a report.
"With budget deficits swelling and foreign currency reserves
shrinking, governments have indicated that they will trim
spending and the private sector has started to lower its capital
investment accordingly."
GDP
The purchasing managers' indexes for both Saudi Arabia and
the UAE remain well above the 50-point mark which separates
growth from contraction, so at this stage, few people expect
recessions in the Gulf.
A Reuters poll of 24 economists, conducted in mid-October,
predicted Saudi gross domestic product growth would ease to a
median 2.5 percent next year from 3.0 percent this year. Growth
in the UAE is seen edging down to 3.3 percent from 3.5 percent.
There are several threats to this optimism. GDP growth has
been inflated this year by rising oil output in the Gulf; output
may abruptly stop increasing next year as the market becomes
saturated and sanctions on major producer Iran are lifted.
Many economists are assuming oil prices will begin a gradual
recovery next year. If they do not, governments may be pressured
into bigger spending cuts than expected.
With giant financial reserves compared with the size of its
population and a diversified economy, the UAE could still cope
fairly comfortably. Saudi Arabia, with more people and bigger
fiscal commitments, would be in a more difficult position.
The kingdom's central bank, which serves as its sovereign
wealth fund, has burned through $90 billion of foreign assets
since August 2014 as it raises money to pay the government's
bills. It still has $647 billion, but would have to halt the
decline well before reaching zero to avoid a market panic.
So far this year, the Saudi economy has been supported by
strong consumer spending. Third-quarter turnover at Jarir
Marketing, one of the largest Saudi retailers by
market value, rose 7.7 percent from a year earlier.
"We have lived this three or four times before since 1980 -
we are not concerned by negative sentiment," Jarir Chairman
Muhammad al-Agil said last week at a Reuters summit on Middle
East investment, referring to the drop in oil prices.
"What could happen? Seventy to 80 percent of Saudis work for
the government, and the government is not going to change its
payroll."
But consumer behaviour could start to change if the
government makes spending cuts that hurt disposable income - for
example, raising heavily subsidised domestic gasoline prices, or
slowing the rise of public-sector wages. It has said it is
considering both steps.
One statistic which economists see as a rough indicator of
Saudi consumer spending intentions is the volume of cash
withdrawals from automated teller machines. It fell from a year
earlier in September for the first time this year.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Larry King)