* Gulf stock markets suffer biggest drops in years
* But geopolitical risk is not underlying reason
* Region in many ways well prepared for Syria escalation
* Might actually benefit from higher oil prices
* Saudi CDS do not show big rise in geopolitical fears
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Aug 29 Wealthy Gulf Arab economies are
probably not as vulnerable to the effects of a widening of the
conflict in Syria as steep falls in their stock markets this
week suggest.
A potential U.S.-led military attack against Damascus over a
chemical weapons attack last week, which Western governments
blame on President Bashar al-Assad's government, might prompt
Syria or its allies - Iran and Lebanon's Hezbollah militants -
to retaliate against U.S. allies in the Gulf.
Such fears triggered a 7.0 percent plunge in Dubai's stock
market on Tuesday, its biggest one-day fall since the
emirate's corporate debt crisis of 2009; the market fell a
further 1.3 percent on Wednesday.
Saudi Arabia's share market, the Arab world's
biggest, is down 5.4 percent this week. Its drop on Tuesday was
the largest since late 2011.
But it is not clear that any expansion of the Syrian
conflict would have much impact on the six rich economies of the
Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), except in the worst-case
scenario of a direct Iranian attack on their oil exports.
Gulf states have strengthened their finances and made
contingency plans since a dispute over Iran's nuclear programme
flared up three years ago.
"Our markets have seen a lot of political events and
weathered storms like the Arab Spring, Tunisia, Egypt, the power
succession in Saudi Arabia - this is not new," said Amer Khan,
fund manager at Shuaa Asset Management in Dubai.
So far, none of these events has been as damaging to the
Gulf as people feared, Khan noted.
This week's sharp drop in the stock markets has more to do
with the Gulf's economic success than its vulnerability, he and
other analysts argue: big rises early this year set the markets
up for a burst of heavy profit taking by local investors.
<--------------------------------------------------------
Gulf stock markets vs emerging market index:
FACTBOX-Middle East energy export risks:
-------------------------------------------------------->
BENEFIT
A limited U.S.-led attack on Syria would not necessarily
draw Gulf states deeper into the war; Saudi Arabia and Qatar
have been supporting Syrian rebels financially and militarily
for many months without suffering major consequences.
GCC states could become targets of militant violence, or
cyber attacks similar to the hacking assault last year on Saudi
Arabia's national oil company Saudi Aramco, which damaged some
30,000 computers and was one of the most destructive cyber
strikes ever conducted against a single business.
Such retaliation could be uncomfortable for Gulf
governments, but it would not necessarily change the region's
economic outlook.
The Gulf's biggest economies are running huge current
account and state budget surpluses, which mean they do not need
foreign capital and can ramp up government spending if necessary
to sustain confidence when domestic investment flags.
The budget surpluses which Saudi Arabia accumulated over the
last three years alone, for example, were together almost as
large as its total state spending in 2012.
In fact, past geopolitical crises in the Middle East have
often ended up enriching Gulf economies, by inflating the value
of their oil exports. Partly because of this effect, the
economies of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates continued
growing during most of the Gulf War of 1990-1991 and the U.S.
invasion of Iraq in 2003.
Societe Generale estimates that oil prices could
surge as high as $150 per barrel, from around $115 now, if the
Syrian war affects key producers such as Iraq.
If oil supplies were curtailed by a military conflict, the
market would rely on extra output from Saudi Arabia, the only
member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
with enough spare capacity, Societe Generale said.
Parts of the GCC may also be seen as safe havens if the
Syrian war escalates, attracting money and people from countries
affected more directly, such as Lebanon, Iraq, Jordan and even
Syria itself.
The UAE and Qatar have drawn billions of dollars of capital
flight since the Arab Spring uprisings began in 2011. "I expect
UAE and Qatar to continue being safe havens when this is over
and one thing that benefits is real estate, equity and
physical," Khan said.
For these reasons, five-year Saudi Arabian credit default
swaps - used to insure against any Saudi
sovereign debt default, and therefore an indicator of
geopolitical tensions in the GCC - have barely reacted to rising
tension over Syria.
They are up just 4 basis points to 72 bps this week,
remaining well below levels of above 100 bps recorded in 2012.
This year's peak of 90 bps, hit in June, was in response to a
spike in U.S. Treasury yields, not a political event.
THREAT
The worst scenario for the Gulf would probably be direct
military action by Iran against Saudi Arabia's oil production
facilities, or an effort to close the Strait of Hormuz to oil
tanker traffic and other trade; the GCC depends heavily on
imports of food and consumer goods.
But while Iran threatened repeatedly to close the Strait in
2012, it never attempted to do so, and it would have difficulty
mounting an extended military campaign in the face of massive
force from the United States and its allies.
Disruptions to shipping might occur, but preparations over
the past several years mean they could be less economically
crippling to the GCC than in the past.
Last year the UAE opened a pipeline to the emirate of
Fujairah pipeline, bypassing the Strait; it will be able to
carry most of Abu Dhabi's oil exports, officials said. Saudi
Arabia has reopened an old pipeline in case it needs to boost
exports from its Red Sea terminals. Oman has been expanding its
port capacity at Salalah, Sohar and elsewhere.
These routes could not carry all of the GCC's oil, but by
keeping a significant level of exports going, they would buy the
region time while efforts to reopen the Strait fully proceeded.
Kuwait and Qatar, which for geographic reasons lack major
alternatives to exporting their oil and gas through the Strait,
could be hardest hit by shipping disruptions. Their populations
are small, though, and they are among the richest Gulf states
per capita; they have built huge financial reserves abroad that
could cushion the impact of any crisis for months or years.
The assets of Kuwait's sovereign wealth fund are estimated
at around $380 billion, more than twice the country's economic
output in a year. Qatar's sovereign wealth fund assets are
believed to be about $115 billion, nearly two-thirds of output.
Such considerations mean stock price falls in the Gulf
should be seen mainly as natural volatility in bullish markets,
rather than signalling a sharp deterioration in the region's
economic outlook because of geopolitics. Dubai's market is still
up 55 percent since the start of this year, buoyed by a recovery
of the real estate industry from its 2009-2010 crash.
John Sfakianakis, chief investment strategist at Saudi
investment firm MASIC, said there was concern in the region
about Iran's response to a strike against Syria, but the effect
had been magnified in the markets by short-term traders.
"Markets in the Gulf are predominately retail-oriented and
they do tend to react violently and take a short-term view," he
said. "Given that markets in the region have rallied quite well
year-to-date, retail investors tend to liquidate quite fast and
because of less liquidity, reaction is exaggerated."