ABU DHABI, Dec 30 Gulf oil-exporting states are
buying farmland and agricultural assets abroad because of
concern about their food security - but increasingly focusing on
Europe, North America and Australasia rather than risky projects
in the developing world.
Below is information on their dependency and economic power.
Arable land Cereal import GDP per
per capita* dependency ratio** capita***
2011 2007-09 2013
Saudi Arabia 0.11 82.9 24,246
UAE 0.01 140 43,185
Kuwait 0.00 102.4 47,829
Sudan 0.36 24.6 1,527
Ethiopia 0.16 10.1 533
Argentina 0.93 0.4 11,679
United States 0.51 2.9 52,839
Australia 2.14 3.1 64,157
* in hectares
** in percent; the ratio may be higher than 100 percent in
countries that have food re-export industries
*** gross domestic product in U.S. dollars
Sources: World Bank, Food and Agriculture Organization of
the United Nations, International Monetary Fund.
