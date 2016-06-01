DUBAI, June 1 The Gulf's rich oil-exporting
states are reluctant to consider abandoning their currency pegs
partly because their central banks' research capabilities are
not strong enough to analyse the change, Newsweek quoted a Gulf
central banker as saying.
The currencies of five of the six Gulf Cooperation Council
members are pegged to the U.S. dollar, while Kuwait's dinar is
pegged to a weighted basket of foreign exchange. All six
currencies have come under pressure since late last year as oil
prices have slumped, slashing export revenues.
One way to ease the pressure might be to remove the pegs and
allow the currencies to float down to levels where inflows and
outflows of funds became more balanced.
But weaker currencies could fuel inflation, and central
banks around the region have insisted they will stick to the
pegs, arguing that the stable expectations provided by fixed
exchange rates are vital.
Khalid Alkhater, a former member of the GCC Technical
Committee for Monetary Union where he represented Qatar, said
central banks were committed to the pegs partly because they had
not developed adequate economic research to examine the
alternatives.
"They are technically not ready because they lack the
required research and human capital infrastructure and they lack
them because of the peg. So it is like a vicious circle, and
this can lead to the fear to float," he told Newsweek.
"The peg may give false perception of relief of
responsibility for inflation as it may be used as an excuse that
central banks can't fight inflation.
"Therefore, it is much easier and more convenient to cling
to the peg rather than risking conducting an independent
monetary policy and being responsible for its outcomes,
including inflation."
Alkhater, who has long advocated reform of GCC exchange rate
policy, told Newsweek that his remarks represented his personal
academic view.
As a member of the GCC committee for monetary union, he
discussed proposals for the region to establish a common
currency. Progress towards that goal has largely stalled in the
last few years and analysts do not expect a single currency to
be created for the foreseeable future.
In the Newsweek interview, Alkhater said that if they
maintained their currency pegs, GCC economies would suffer as
they were forced to imitate future interest rate hikes by the
U.S. Federal Reserve.
"Now, with the U.S. economy recovering the Fed is likely to
continue to raise interest rates, but the GCC countries are
slowing down due to lower oil prices which is expected to
persist in the medium to long term.
"The potential implication would, again, be a policy
conflict reinforcing the slowdown and contributing to further
economic contraction as the GCC central banks will follow the
Fed as they have always done historically," he added.
A paper by researchers at Saudi Arabia's central bank,
published in April, suggested Riyadh might want to change its
currency peg eventually, but said there were strong arguments
for keeping it for now. The central bank said the paper did not
necessarily represent its views.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)