ABU DHABI Dec 7 Low oil prices and tight
budgets in the Gulf are making it harder to raise money for a
fund tackling poverty in the Muslim world, but a growing culture
of philanthropy may draw in wealthy regional donors, billionaire
campaigner Bill Gates said.
The Microsoft co-founder is visiting the Gulf seeking
donations towards his foundation's planned $2.5 billion fund,
which will work to reduce poverty and disease across 30
countries in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.
The fund is a joint project with the Jeddah-based Islamic
Development Bank, which has committed $2 billion in loans
financing if the Gates Foundation raises $500 million in
donations - mostly from the wealthy oil-producing Gulf states.
"Certainly the price of oil means that these countries are
having to prioritise both domestic and internationally things
they do," Gates told Reuters on Sunday in the United Arab
Emirates, ahead of his trip to Kuwait City.
"It would be easier if oil was $100 a barrel."
Oil prices have fallen 60 percent since mid-2014, and the
benchmark Brent crude was trading around $42.80 on Monday.
The Lives and Livelihoods fund will focus on reducing deaths
of mothers and children through malaria and polio immunisation,
and strengthening primary healthcare. It will also develop power
and water supplies and help small farms improve productivity.
The Gates Foundation has pledged US$100 million, and the
Islamic Development Bank has put up another US$100 million,
leaving a donor target of $300 million.
Gates said the foundation had several important partners in
the region including Saudi prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who helped
on projects including polio and agriculture development.
The prince said in July he would gradually give his entire
$32 billion fortune to charities including those that promote
health, disease eradication, disaster relief and women's rights.
Days later, United Arab Emirates businessman Abdullah Ahmad
al-Ghurair gave more than $1 billion - a third of his business
empire - to a foundation supporting education in the Arab world.
The donations could mark a new trend among the region's
super-rich. Whilst charity is an important tenet of Islam, most
of the Arab world's wealthiest individuals have not established
the kind of large-scale endowments seen in the West.
Alwaleed, whose charitable giving had previously amounted to
around $100 million a year, said in July Gates' foundation would
be a model for how he would be going about setting up his own.
"Philanthropy is growing here and every time I come to the
region I get a chance to sit and talk with people who are
considering giving and I hear a lot of enthusiasm," Gates said.
(Editing by Dominic Evans and Angus MacSwan)