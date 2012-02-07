Chesapeake Energy posts smaller quarterly loss
Feb 23 U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp posted a smaller fourth-quarter loss than a year earlier, when it took huge charges to write down the value of some oil and gas assets.
HOUSTON Feb 7 Gulf Coast gasoline differentials surged more than 5.00 cents per gallon on Tuesday after news emerged that Motiva Enterprises' 285,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery had a brief power outage, traders said.
Traders said differentials ended the day at a 1.50-cent-per-gallon premium over March RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, reversing an earlier 0.75-cent slide to 3.75 cents under.
However, traders said the outage likely did not prompt the entire surge, as shorts covering also pushed differentials up.
"Just some shorts in the market," a Gulf trader said. (Reporting By Kristen Hays)
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 23 Anytime you hear the mantra "this time it will be different," it's probably best to assume the same old cycle will repeat itself.
LONDON, Feb 23 Commodities trader and miner Glencore reported an 18 percent rise in 2016 profit on Thursday, buoyed by a rebound in raw material prices, and said it was well-placed financially for small acquisitions or a special dividend payout.