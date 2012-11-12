BRIEF-Republic Services files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kQAEUv) Further company coverage:
DUBAI Nov 12 Gulf Investment Corp, a financial institution owned by the six nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council, has picked four banks to arrange investor meetings ahead of a potential bond sale, lead arrangers said on Monday.
The company mandated BNP Paribas, Citigroup Inc , National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered Plc to arrange the roadshows which begin on November 18, the arrangers said.
A benchmark-size, dollar-denominated bond may follow the meetings, subject to market conditions, the statement added.
Traditionally, benchmark size is understood to mean at least $500 million or more. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Writing by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)
Feb 16 The U.S. Justice Department has joined a whistleblower lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group Inc that claims the country's largest health insurer and its units and affiliates overcharged Medicare hundreds of millions of dollars, a law firm representing the whistleblower said on Thursday.
