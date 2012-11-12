DUBAI Nov 12 Gulf Investment Corp, a financial institution owned by the six nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council, has picked four banks to arrange investor meetings ahead of a potential bond sale, lead arrangers said on Monday.

The company mandated BNP Paribas, Citigroup Inc , National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered Plc to arrange the roadshows which begin on November 18, the arrangers said.

A benchmark-size, dollar-denominated bond may follow the meetings, subject to market conditions, the statement added.

Traditionally, benchmark size is understood to mean at least $500 million or more. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Writing by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)