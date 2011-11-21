* Saudi inflation slows to 5.2 pct y/y in Oct
* UAE enters annual deflation for first time in 20 months
* Bahrain price growth picks up as unrest impact fades
By Martin Dokoupil
DUBAI, Nov 21 Saudi Arabia's inflation
rate eased from an eight-month high in October and prices in the
United Arab Emirates fell for the first time in 20 months, but
living costs picked up in Bahrain as the impact of social unrest
faded, data showed on Monday.
Inflation remained tame in most of the Gulf's oil-exporting
countries. It has been hovering in low single digits this year
despite high oil prices and a rise in government social
spending, supporting those economies at a time when global
growth is weakening.
In Saudi Arabia, annual inflation slowed to 5.2 percent in
October as monthly price growth nearly halved to 0.5 percent
despite rising housing costs, data from the Central Department
of Statistics showed.
"It's very much in line with expectations. Partly because of
the base effect, we don't expect inflation to accelerate right
now," said Jarmo Kotilaine, chief economist at National
Commercial Bank in Jeddah.
Rising housing costs, a large injection of government
spending and volatile exchange rates with some large trading
partners have caused prices to edge up in the world's top oil
exporter this year, but inflation is expected to slowly decline
towards the end of this year and into 2012.
"To some extent we're still seeing the effect of the
increased government spending announced in the spring, so we
have a broader range of domestic inflation drivers," said
Kotilaine.
In October, Saudi central bank governor Muhammad al-Jasser
said he was not concerned about the kingdom's inflation level,
which he expected to ease.
A Reuters poll in September forecast average inflation of
5.1 percent in 2011 and 5.0 percent in 2012, slightly higher
than figures in recent years but well below a record high of 9.9
percent in 2008.
Saudi Arabia's central bank said this month it expected
price pressures to continue in the fourth quarter because of
increased spending during the recent haj pilgrimage
season.
The main driver of October inflation was increased housing
costs, which rose 0.7 percent on the month after 0.6 percent
growth in September, while food prices, the other main
contributor to Saudi inflation figures, were flat on month.
"Food prices, which are around 26 percent of the index, are
increasing at a slower rate -- it seems we are getting towards
the peak of inflation for this year," said Mahdi Mattar, chief
economist at CAPM Investment in Dubai.
"In 2012, inflation will decrease because the supply
bottleneck in affordable housing in the kingdom will ease."
UAE IN DEFLATION
In the United Arab Emirates, consumer prices dipped by 0.1
percent in October, the first annual price decline since
February 2010, a separate data release showed.
On the month, living costs in the world's No. 4 oil exporter
rose by 0.4 percent in October, lifted by a 1.2 percent jump in
food prices, the National Bureau of Statistics said.
"The October numbers offer little evidence of a pick-up in
price pressures, and we still think that excess capacity will
keep inflation low for the foreseeable future," said Liz
Martins, senior MENA economist at HSBC in Dubai.
Helped by strong Asian trade flows and safe-haven status
amid regional turmoil, growth in the UAE economy has picked up
in 2011 after Dubai debt's woes eased, but sluggish lending,
weak property sector and state price controls kept inflation at
bay.
In Bahrain, which saw its worst social turmoil since the
1990s this year, annual inflation accelerated to 0.9 percent in
October, the highest reading since anti-government protests
started in February. The unrest triggered a six-month deflation
spiral.
Consumer price growth quickened to 1.0 percent
month-on-month in October mainly as prices of haj pilgrimage
packages soared, the country's statistics office said.
"That we start to see an uptick in the figure is ...
probably also due to the fact that we start to see the negative
effect of unrest fading in Bahrain and we start to see slow,
gradual return of the activity," said Philippe Dauba-Pantanacce,
senior MENA economist at Standard Chartered.
"That will be also translate into inflation figures going
forward," he said.
(Reporting by Martin Dokoupil, Angus McDowell and Martina
Fuchs; Editing by Susan Fenton)