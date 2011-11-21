* Saudi inflation slows to 5.2 pct y/y in Oct

* UAE enters annual deflation for first time in 20 months

* Bahrain price growth picks up as unrest impact fades

By Martin Dokoupil

DUBAI, Nov 21 Saudi Arabia's inflation rate eased from an eight-month high in October and prices in the United Arab Emirates fell for the first time in 20 months, but living costs picked up in Bahrain as the impact of social unrest faded, data showed on Monday.

Inflation remained tame in most of the Gulf's oil-exporting countries. It has been hovering in low single digits this year despite high oil prices and a rise in government social spending, supporting those economies at a time when global growth is weakening.

In Saudi Arabia, annual inflation slowed to 5.2 percent in October as monthly price growth nearly halved to 0.5 percent despite rising housing costs, data from the Central Department of Statistics showed.

"It's very much in line with expectations. Partly because of the base effect, we don't expect inflation to accelerate right now," said Jarmo Kotilaine, chief economist at National Commercial Bank in Jeddah.

Rising housing costs, a large injection of government spending and volatile exchange rates with some large trading partners have caused prices to edge up in the world's top oil exporter this year, but inflation is expected to slowly decline towards the end of this year and into 2012.

"To some extent we're still seeing the effect of the increased government spending announced in the spring, so we have a broader range of domestic inflation drivers," said Kotilaine.

In October, Saudi central bank governor Muhammad al-Jasser said he was not concerned about the kingdom's inflation level, which he expected to ease.

A Reuters poll in September forecast average inflation of 5.1 percent in 2011 and 5.0 percent in 2012, slightly higher than figures in recent years but well below a record high of 9.9 percent in 2008.

Saudi Arabia's central bank said this month it expected price pressures to continue in the fourth quarter because of increased spending during the recent haj pilgrimage season.

The main driver of October inflation was increased housing costs, which rose 0.7 percent on the month after 0.6 percent growth in September, while food prices, the other main contributor to Saudi inflation figures, were flat on month.

"Food prices, which are around 26 percent of the index, are increasing at a slower rate -- it seems we are getting towards the peak of inflation for this year," said Mahdi Mattar, chief economist at CAPM Investment in Dubai.

"In 2012, inflation will decrease because the supply bottleneck in affordable housing in the kingdom will ease."

UAE IN DEFLATION

In the United Arab Emirates, consumer prices dipped by 0.1 percent in October, the first annual price decline since February 2010, a separate data release showed.

On the month, living costs in the world's No. 4 oil exporter rose by 0.4 percent in October, lifted by a 1.2 percent jump in food prices, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

"The October numbers offer little evidence of a pick-up in price pressures, and we still think that excess capacity will keep inflation low for the foreseeable future," said Liz Martins, senior MENA economist at HSBC in Dubai.

Helped by strong Asian trade flows and safe-haven status amid regional turmoil, growth in the UAE economy has picked up in 2011 after Dubai debt's woes eased, but sluggish lending, weak property sector and state price controls kept inflation at bay.

In Bahrain, which saw its worst social turmoil since the 1990s this year, annual inflation accelerated to 0.9 percent in October, the highest reading since anti-government protests started in February. The unrest triggered a six-month deflation spiral.

Consumer price growth quickened to 1.0 percent month-on-month in October mainly as prices of haj pilgrimage packages soared, the country's statistics office said.

"That we start to see an uptick in the figure is ... probably also due to the fact that we start to see the negative effect of unrest fading in Bahrain and we start to see slow, gradual return of the activity," said Philippe Dauba-Pantanacce, senior MENA economist at Standard Chartered.

"That will be also translate into inflation figures going forward," he said. (Reporting by Martin Dokoupil, Angus McDowell and Martina Fuchs; Editing by Susan Fenton)