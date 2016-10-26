DOHA Oct 26 Qatar's Gulf International Services
reported a 87 percent fall in third-quarter net profit
on Wednesday, according to Reuters calculations.
Net profit of 28.3 million riyals in the three months
ending Sept. 30 versus 216.9 million riyals a year earlier.
Reuters calculated based on financial statements in lieu of
a quarterly breakdown.
QNB Financial Services forecast: 78.21 mln riyals.
GIS nine-month net profit 189 million riyals, down from
822.3 million riyals a year ago, a bourse statement said.
(Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Toby Chopra)