DUBAI Feb 7 Qatar's Gulf International Services
(GIS) slumped to a wider fourth-quarter net loss,
according to Reuters calculations.
Net loss of 122.1 million riyals ($33.5 million) in the
three months ended Dec. 31 versus 20.8 million riyals net loss
in the same period a year earlier.
Reuters calculations based on financial statements in lieu
of a quarterly breakdown.
GIS 12-month net profit falls to 67 million riyals from
801 million riyals a year ago, a bourse statement said.
GIS said its board proposed a cash dividend of 1 riyal per
share for 2016, unchanged from the recommended dividend for the
previous year.
($1 = 3.6411 Qatar riyals)
(Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)