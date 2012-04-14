DUBAI, April 14 Gulf Arab states plan to meet
next week to discuss a dispute between the United Arab Emirates
and Iran which broke out after the Iranian president visited a
Gulf island claimed by both countries, a source familiar with
the matter said on Saturday.
Wednesday's meeting of foreign ministers of the Gulf
Cooperation Council will be held in the Saudi capital Riyadh,
the source told Reuters.
"This will be an extraordinary meeting which was called for
by the UAE following Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's visit," the source
added.
The UAE has recalled its ambassador to Tehran for
consultations after what it called a "flagrant violation" of its
sovereignty, the state news agency WAM reported.
Iranian state media said Ahmadinejad visited Abu Musa
island, some 60 km (40 miles) off the UAE, on Wednesday as part
of a tour of Iran's Gulf coast.
Both countries claim Abu Musa and two other small islands,
located near key shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz at the
mouth of the Gulf. The islands have been held by Iran since
1971, shortly before the seven Gulf emirates gained full
independence from Britain and formed the UAE.
Ahmadinejad's visit "is a flagrant violation of the United
Arab Emirates' sovereignty over its territory and a
transgression of efforts to find a peaceful settlement to end
Iranian occupation of the three UAE islands," UAE Foreign
Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahayan was quoted as
saying by WAM on Wednesday.
Abdullatif al-Zayani, head of the GCC - a regional bloc
grouping the six Gulf Arab states - condemned the visit as
"provocative" and a violation of UAE sovereignty.
The UAE also cancelled a friendly match with Iran's national
soccer team, due to be held on Tuesday in the Gulf Arab state.
Iran rejected the protests and said Ahmadinejad's visit was
an "internal Iranian matter". Tehran said it was determined to
improve bilateral ties and was ready for a dialogue with the UAE
to resolve "possible misunderstandings".
The UAE has urged Tehran to agree to take the dispute to the
International Court of Justice in The Hague or to hold direct
negotiations.
Iran says its sovereignty over the islands is not negotiable
but has called for talks with the UAE to clear up
"misunderstandings".
(Reporting by Amena Bakr; Editing by Tim Pearce)