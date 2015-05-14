WASHINGTON May 14 Iran appeared to be trying to
intercept a Singapore-flagged commercial ship on Thursday in
order to settle a legal dispute, a U.S. official told Reuters,
saying the Alpine Eternity reportedly hit an Iranian-owned oil
platform in March.
"Iran claims that the vessel is liable for damages to the
oil platform," the official told Reuters, saying that incident
took place on March 22.
Iranian naval vessels fired what appeared to be warning
shots over the vessel, prompting it to flee to United Arab
Emirates waters.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Will Dunham)