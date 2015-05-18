SINGAPORE May 18 The Maritime and Port
Authority of Singapore said on Monday that it has requested the
Iranian maritime authorities to investigate an incident last
week when Iranian vessels fired shots at a Singapore-flagged
tanker in the Gulf.
Alpine Eternity, the vessel that came under fire, had
collided with an Iranian oil drilling platform in March, which
triggered a call from Iran to its neighbours to seize the ship
and hand it over to Iran.
Singapore's MPA said that it requested its Iranian
counterpart prevent future recurrences, as the freedom of
navigation and free flow of commerce are of critical importance
to Singapore and other countries.
"Such interference with navigational rights is a serious
violation of international law," it said in a statement, adding
that Singapore was deeply concerned by such actions.
