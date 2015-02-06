LONDON Feb 6 Gulf Keystone Petroleum, a foreign oil producer in Iraqi Kurdistan, said it has suspended trucked exports of crude and is selling oil on the local market in a temporary measure until there are steady payments for exports.

The oil company also said it was taking a "prudent approach" with capital expenditure in 2015 and its board was considering a number of long-term financing options.

"We remain confident that a stable payment cycle will be established in the near term, and we expect to receive payment for all past and ongoing oil sales from Shaikan," Gulf Keystone Chief Executive John Gerstenlauer said in a statement. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by David Clarke)