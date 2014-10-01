LONDON Oct 1 Oil producer Gulf Keystone Petroleum has returned all staff to its operations in Iraqi Kurdistan after evacuating international contractors from the region amid escalating violence in August.

The company also said it remained focused on increasing production at its Shaikan oil field in Iraqi Kurdistan to 40,000 barrels of oil per day.

Around 30 percent of output from the field is being sold to the domestic market, Gulf Keystone said, with 220,000 barrels sold since Aug. 28 that have generated gross revenue of $9.4 million for the company. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)