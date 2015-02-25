Feb 25 Oil producer Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd , battered by a slump in oil prices, said it was in talks with a number of parties about a possible sale of the company or some assets.

The company, which has operations in Iraqi Kurdistan, said the discussions were at a preliminary stage and that it had appointed Deutsche Bank and Perella Weinberg Partners as financial advisers.