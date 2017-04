LONDON, June 1 Iraqi Kurdistan-focused oil producer Gulf Keystone Petroleum has appointed a former Maersk Oil executive Jon Ferrier as its new chief executive, replacing John Gerstenlauer.

"We are confident that a combination of his international operational expertise and strategic track record, will serve the Company well," Andrew Simon, interim non-executive chairman of Gulf Keystone, said in a statement.

Ferrier joins the company less than a year after Gerstenlauer was appointed chief executive. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Greg Mahlich)