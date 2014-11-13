UPDATE 2-BNP Paribas aims to expand European investment banking
* BNP aims to be EU leader in all its businesses with global reach
Nov 13 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd said its key oilfield in Iraqi Kurdistan was on track to meet its production target for the year.
"Gulf Keystone's production operations and export oil sales have continued uninterrupted in 2014," Chief Executive John Gerstenlauer said in a statement.
The oil producer said it was nearing its production target of 40,000 gross barrels of oil per day at the Shaikan field by the end of 2014. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Feroze Jamal)
* BNP aims to be EU leader in all its businesses with global reach
March 20 Phoenix Group Holdings, Britain's largest owner of life assurance funds closed to new customers, plans to buy more such assets, in a market which its chief executive said was worth about 300 billion pounds ($372.3 billion).
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study