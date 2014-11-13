(Adds share movement)
Nov 13 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd said
it was on track to meet its full-year production target at
Shaikan, its key oilfield in Iraqi Kurdistan.
The company's stock, however, fell as much as 13.2 percent
in early trade, primarily on the uncertainty around how much
money Gulf Keystone would receive from the Kurdistan Regional
Government (KRG) for oil exports, according to a trader.
The KRG said last Friday that it would pay $75 million to
oil producing companies for their exports in November and make
further payments on a regular basis.
The oil producer said on Thursday it was nearing its
production target of 40,000 gross barrels of oil per day at the
Shaikan field by the end of 2014.
"Gulf Keystone's production operations and export oil sales
have continued uninterrupted in 2014," Chief Executive John
Gerstenlauer said.
Gulf Keystone's shares recovered most of its losses, trading
down 2 percent at 75.2 pence at 0956 GMT.
