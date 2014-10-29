Oct 29 British oil producer Gulf Keystone
Petroleum Ltd said it had delayed the release of its
interim management statement to Nov. 13 as it was in talks with
the Kurdistan Regional Government in Iraq.
Gulf Keystone returned its staff to the violence-hit Iraqi
Kurdistan region earlier this month after evacuating them in
August.
The company had said production at its flagship Shaikan
field was only affected by security threats for a day in August.
Gulf Keystone also said it was postponing the release of its
statement to co-ordinate with the reporting schedules of other
producers in the area.
The company was scheduled to report on the status of its
operations on Oct. 30.
London-listed peer Genel Energy Plc, which operates
the Taq Taq and Tawke fields in Iraqi Kurdistan, is scheduled to
report on Nov. 13 while Afren Plc will report on its
operations on Oct. 30.
The Kurdistan Regional Government is seeking to expand its
oil pumping capacity, despite opposition from the Baghdad
government to its exports, even as it fights Islamic State
militants.
