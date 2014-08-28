LONDON Aug 28 Oil producer Gulf Keystone Petroleum said a production ramp-up at its flagship Shaikan oil field in Iraqi Kurdistan may be delayed to next year as it is lacking international staff following their evacuation due to escalating violence.

Gulf Keystone said it continued to target a production rate of 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day at Shaikan in the short-term, but warned the present security situation may delay this process.

"Certain consequences of the recent security situation, including the current short term limited availability of some international contractors, may cause this to move to first quarter, 2015," the company said on Thursday.

Gulf Keystone also reported a $29.8 million loss after tax for the first half of the year and revenue came to $18.7 million. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Neil Maidment)