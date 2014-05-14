Barclays further downgrades London Metal Exchange membership
LONDON, March 17 Barclays Bank is sharply downgrading its membership on the London Metal Exchange, the LME said on Friday, after the bank cut back its commodity business.
LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) -
* Open 8 percent lower after warning on revenue uncertainty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 17 Barclays Bank is sharply downgrading its membership on the London Metal Exchange, the LME said on Friday, after the bank cut back its commodity business.
LONDON, March 17 French oil major Total's chief executive, Patrick Pouyanne, received a 25 percent rise in total pay last year to 3.8 million euros ($4.1 million), it said on Friday.
ABUJA, March 17 A Nigerian court on Friday overturned a request by Nigeria's financial crimes agency to seize an oilfield from Royal Dutch Shell and Eni .