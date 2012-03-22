* CEO Todd Kozel to receive $20 mln in share awards, cash bonus

By Sarah Young

LONDON, March 22 The CEO of British oil explorer Gulf Keystone Petroleum will receive a $20 million pay package, thrusting him into the spotlight as one of the UK's highest paid executives.

Gulf Keystone, listed on London's junior AIM market, said on Thursday that Chief Executive Todd Kozel's earnings doubled in 2011 to at least 12.8 million pounds ($20 million), 11 million of which is in share awards plus a cash bonus of 1.8 million pounds.

That compares to the $15.4 million (11.7 million euros) Peter Voser, the chief executive of Royal Dutch Shell, Europe's largest oil company by market capitalisation, was paid last year.

Kozel's package dwarfs the earnings of his counterparts at Britain's bluechip companies, with FTSE 100 CEOs' total pay averaging 3.8 million pounds ($5.9 million) in the last financial year.

Bumper bonuses and large pay rises for executives, particularly at Britain's banks but also at other firms, have sparked a public and political backlash over perceived excess in executive pay at a time when the economy is stalling and many workers are enduring negligible pay increases or wage freezes.

"The performance-related awards announced today are in recognition of the company's remarkable growth and outstanding drilling success in the Kurdistan region of Iraq," Gulf Keystone's remuneration committee chairman Mehdi Varzi said in a statement.

Gulf Keystone's shares have been on an upward trajectory since the company began discovering oil fields in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region in 2009. They have risen by more than 2000 percent from around 20 pence in August 2009 to a high of 465 pence earlier this year.

They have since receded. They were up 4.6 percent at around 263.25 pence by 1609 GMT, valuing the firm at about 2.1 billion pounds.

Kozel's earnings have also surged, more than doubling in 2011 from the year before when he took home a total of $10 million, itself a significant jump on the $2.6 million he received in 2009.

Varzi said the bonus and share awards were made following consultation with institutional and other shareholders who together own more than 35 percent of Gulf Keystone.

Additional potential share awards were also earmarked for Kozel on Thursday, as the firm's remuneration committee drew up plans to set aside 10 million shares, equivalent to around 26 million pounds at the current share price, to be split amongst directors should the company itself or more than 50 percent of its assets be bought.

Gulf Keystone has been the subject of frequent takeover rumours as big western oil companies have been mulling an entry into Kurdistan.

A feud between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Arab-dominated central government of Iraq over territory and oil rights has so far deterred any would-be buyers and some analysts say companies like Gulf Keystone continue to face substantial risks from the dispute.

The $20 million awards to Kozel do not include his salary, which in 2010 was $675,000, according to the company's annual report. ($1 = 0.6310 British pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young, Additional reporting by Tom Bergin. Editing by Jane Merriman)