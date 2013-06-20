LONDON, June 20 Gulf Keystone Petroleum,
a Kurdistan-focused oil explorer, said one of its shareholders
had proposed four additional directors for election to the
board.
The company, which is seeking to move to the main list of
the London Stock Exchange, said M&G Recovery Fund had written to
it to propose that Thomas Counter Shull, John Bell, Philip
Anthony Dimmock and Jeremy Benjamin Gerald Asher join as new
directors.
M&G Investment Management owns a 5.11 percent stake in the
company.
"The company is reviewing the information it has received
and will communicate its recommendations to shareholders at the
time of circulation of the AGM resolutions which will be posted
to shareholders on 28 June 2013," it said.
Gulf Keystone also said on Thursday that it had held
preliminary interviews for a new chairman.
As part of its attempt to move on to the main list, the
company is searching for a chairman having said in May it would
split its chief executive and chairman roles.
The explorer said it expected a judgement in a lawsuit over
its ownership of giant oil fields in Kurdistan to come later
this year. It is being sued by Excalibur which claims it is
legally entitled to a stake of the assets. The company
previously guided that it expected a judgement in June.
Gulf Keystone posted a loss after tax of $81.8 million in
2012 on revenues of $32.2 million.
The company is at the early stages of developing its oil
field. It produced 832,859 barrels of oil last year but is
aiming to increase output to 40,000 barrels of oil per day by
the end of this year.