By Karolin Schaps
| LONDON, Sept 22
an oil company focused on Iraqi Kurdistan, warned on Thursday
that a lack of export payments from the regional government was
preventing it from investing there.
The oil producer has not been reimbursed for exports of
crude in July and August, the first interruptions to steady
monthly payments from the Kurdistan Regional Government in a
year.
"This is obviously a concern for us. We don't know why we're
not being paid," Gulf Keystone Chief Executive Jon Ferrier told
Reuters.
"We can afford to start spending tomorrow if we wanted to
but I've got to be confident we're getting the money in on a
monthly basis."
The company, which is going through a debt-for-equity
restructuring, said it wants to invest to bring production at
its Shaikan oilfield to 55,000 barrels per day (bpd). It
produced an average of 33,000 bpd in the first half of the year.
Gulf Keystone expects its restructuring deal to conclude
around Oct. 14, an agreement that will reduce the company's debt
to $100 million from $600 million.
The debt-for-equity swap will leave some of Gulf Keystone's
biggest bondholders with significant shares in the company.
"What's going to be quite interesting is how the
shareholding structure could evolve. It will depend on how the
share price evolves," said Sami Zouari, Gulf Keystone's chief
financial officer.
The company's new shareholder base will be very diverse,
including some distressed debt funds.
Gulf Keystone reported on Thursday a $60 million loss after
tax for the first six months of the year, a slight improvement
from a $78 million loss a year earlier.
The company had revenue arrears of $28 million at the end of
June.
