By Sandrine Bradley
| LONDON, July 3
LONDON, July 3 The reluctance of local lenders
to join the $3 billion loan for Abu Dhabi National Energy
Company (TAQA), which is in general syndication, is
highlighting how previously liquid local Middle East banks are
being priced out of the market as low oil prices finally begin
to bite, according to bankers.
The deal had already attracted $3 billion of commitments
before general syndication, but has struggled to draw in any
further banks because of tight pricing and concerns over the
company's underlying financial health, the bankers said.
Pricing on the facility starts at 50bp over Libor, which is
below the level at which local lenders can participate in loans.
"Local banks' funding cost is getting too big to do these
aggressive deals," one of the bankers said.
A second banker said that the deal is the first indicator
that borrowers have pushed things too far: "This should have
been around 80bp minimum."
Moody's downgraded TAQA's underlying credit rating on June
22, due to the company's weakening financial profile, which has
given banks a further reason to pause for thought before
participating in general, the bankers said.
A TAQA spokesperson declined to comment
PUSHED OUT
Local banks will increasingly retreat from some of the more
aggressively priced deals as they struggle with both their
higher cost of dollar funding and the erosion of their deposit
bases.
"A deal priced at 100bp is very aggressive for local banks
as it is, but if their cost of dollar funding has increased from
20bp to 30bp they will struggle," said the first banker.
With oil export revenues in decline, many government
entities are now beginning to dip into their bank deposits to
fund projects, the financing for which had been based on a
certain level of oil revenue.
"There have been several transactions in the last few months
that local banks would normally have done and they have
surprised us because they can't do these deals - we will see
more of that," the first banker said.
Local banks have been riding on a wave of liquidity and in
recent years have successfully stolen market share from
international banks on deals in the Gulf region. Many
international lenders had retreated from the Middle East after
being burned during the financial crisis.
This year, Gulf lenders have also been increasing their
footprint outside their home markets into Asia and Africa on
deals such as an $85 million loan for Stanbic Bank Uganda and a
$235 million deal for South African bank FirstRand, which was
syndicated to nine Gulf lenders, with Emirates NBD as sole
arranger.
However, the second half of 2015 could well see a reversal
of this trend if there continues to be downward pressure on
pricing.
"Our cost of funding is going up; we need better returns. We
are being squeezed as hard as we can," said one banker at a
Middle East based bank. "In order to keep local banks involved
we need better pricing in deals."
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, BNP
Paribas, First Gulf Bank, HSBC, Mizuho, SMBC and Societe
Generale have already committed to TAQA's loan, which could
close as soon as next week.
(Additional reporting by David French and Archana Narayanan in
Dubai; Editing by Christopher Mangham)