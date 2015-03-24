March 24 Gulf Marine Services Plc posted a 9 percent rise in full-year profit, helped by strong demand for its jackup barges.

The oilfield services company, which builds and operates self-propelled, self-elevating jackup barges for the oil and gas industry, said net profit rose to $75.6 million from $69.4 million a year earlier.

Revenue for the year ended Dec. 31 rose 7 percent to $196.6 million. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)