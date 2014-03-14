BRIEF-MPC Capital unit Cairn Real Estate sells office complex
LONDON, March 14 Abu Dhabi-based Gulf Marine Services set the price for its flotation at 135 pence per share on Friday, giving the firm a market capitalisation of around 472 million pounds ($787.1 million).
GMS expects to raise 66.9 million pounds in total from the offer, with conditional trading opening at 0800 GMT on March 19.
MOSCOW, March 21 Russia's biggest bank Sberbank is doing everything possible to support Croatia's Agrokor, to which it is a major lender, Sberbank's Chief Executive German Gref said on Tuesday.
LONDON, March 21 Goldman Sachs will begin moving hundreds of people out of London before any Brexit deal is struck as part of its contingency plans for Britain leaving the European Union, the Wall Street firm's Europe CEO said.