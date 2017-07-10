FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gulf Navigation to issue $250 million sukuk by early September - CEO
July 10, 2017 / 8:46 AM / a day ago

Gulf Navigation to issue $250 million sukuk by early September - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 10 (Reuters) - Dubai's Gulf Navigation Holding , a listed shipping firm, plans to issue $250 million in sukuk, or Islamic bonds, in late August or early September, the group's chief executive said on Monday.

The company has appointed First Abu Dhabi Bank to lead the transaction, the proceedings of which will be used to back the company's expansion plans, Khamis Juma Buamim told reporters at a press conference.

Gulf Navigation is targeting revenue growth of 300 percent by 2021, the CEO said. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; writing by Davide Barbuscia)

