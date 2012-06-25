DUBAI, June 25 Four U.S. minesweepers have
arrived in the Gulf to bolster the U.S. Fifth Fleet and ensure
the safety of shipping routes, the U.S. Navy said, as an Iranian
military chief suggested on Monday that Iran might try to block
the Strait of Hormuz to defend its interests.
The four additional mine countermeasures (MCM) ships arrived
on Saturday and are scheduled for a seven-month deployment in an
area of operations that includes the Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea
and parts of the Indian Ocean.
The area also includes two other critical shipping choke
points of the Suez Canal and the Strait of Bab al Mandab between
the southern tip of Yemen and Africa.
"MCM ships conduct operations with coalition forces in order
to ensure the continued, safe flow of maritime traffic in
international waterways," the U.S. Navy said in a statement late
on Sunday.
Tensions between Iran and the West over the Islamic
Republic's nuclear programme have raised fears that Iran might
try to block Hormuz - a vital shipping route for the global
economy - if it is prevented from exporting its own oil by
western sanctions that are to tighten again on July 1.
The commander of Iran's ground forces, Ahmad-Reza
Pourdastan, was quoted by the Iranian Student News Agency (ISNA)
on Monday as saying Iran might use its influence over the Strait
of Hormuz to defend its interests.
More than a third of all seaborne traded oil was shipped
through Hormuz last year, according to the U.S. Energy
Information Administration (EIA), and even a brief blockage
could cause price spikes that threaten global economic growth.
The USS Sentry, Devastator, Pioneer and Warrior are designed
to clear mines from vital waterways, supporting a U.S. Central
Command request for more MCM support, the U.S. Navy statement
said.
For a factbox on energy export risks in the Middle East
click.
(Reporting by Daniel Fineren and Marcus George; Editing by
Alessandra Rizzo)