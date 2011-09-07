* Gulf perfume market expected to grow strongly
* Increasing global interest in Arab fragrances
* Local manufacturers see opportunities but competition
fierce
* Regulation, marketing muscle are obstacles
By Martina Fuchs and Rachna Uppal
DUBAI, Sept 7 Walk through any of Dubai's
immaculate, air-conditioned shopping malls, and the scent of
spicy perfume becomes an integral part of the shopping
experience.
From boutiques to sales clerks offering samples, there's no
shortage of fragrances lingering in the air, part of a tradition
dating back thousands of years.
"I don't count the layers my wife puts on every day, but her
smell always blows me away," says Mustafa al-Muhana, a Saudi
Arabian visitor to one of the specialist perfume stores.
Per capita consumption of perfumes in the Gulf region is
among the highest in the world. Men and women equally enjoy
applying layer upon layer of scents which linger long after the
wearer has disappeared from sight.
"If a perfume doesn't leave a trail, it's not good enough,"
says Abdulla Ajmal, deputy general manager at Ajmal Perfumes, a
United Arab Emirates-based fragrance manufacturer.
That belief is providing healthy sales for foreign makers of
perfumes in the Gulf and also supporting a growing fragrance
manufacturing industry within the region, which is struggling to
diversify away from its traditional reliance on energy exports.
Saudi Arabia is the Gulf's largest regional market for
fragrances, accounting for $827.5 million last year; the UAE was
in second place with $205.8 million, according to consumer
research firm Euromonitor International. By 2014, it expects
fragrance sales to have grown 14.4 percent in Saudi Arabia and
16.5 percent in the UAE.
Some predict even faster growth because of tourism and
business travel to the region, in addition to rising competition
as an increasing number of international players move into the
Middle Eastern fragrance market, including Giorgio Armani, Yves
Saint Laurent and Guerlain.
"The growth of the Gulf perfume industry will be
exponential," says Shazad Haider, chairman of Fragrance
Foundation Arabia, the regional outpost of the Fragrance
Foundation, a group which represents the industry's interests
globally. "We will see a minimum twofold growth over the next
three years."
GLOBAL INTEREST
The people of the Arabian Peninsula have used oud, a perfume
resin from the agarwood tree, as well as sandalwood, amber, musk
and roses for over two thousand years; they are still the
dominant ingredients in local perfumes.
Perfume is repeatedly mentioned in the Islamic hadiths,
which record the actions and words of Prophet Mohammed, and it
is reported that he himself never refused perfume, intensifying
its significance for all Muslims.
Many perfumers say they have identified a trend in which
traditional Arab fragrances are starting to attract broader,
global interest.
"We have a strong line that uses other Western notes but the
interesting point is that our European, American...customers are
looking for the oriental notes, especially the oud oil," says
Shadi Samra, brand manager at Saudi Arabia-based Arabian Oud,
which has flagship stores in London and Paris.
In Dubai's warehouse district, Ajmal Perfumes operates a $10
million, 150,000-square-foot (14,000-square-metre) factory that
makes around 50,000 bottles of Arab and French fragrances a day.
Abdulla Ajmal said the turnover of the family-owned business
in 2010 was $200 million; sales were dampened by the political
unrest in the Arab world this year, but Ajmal said he still
aimed for 6 percent growth in 2011.
For now, however, many local manufacturers may struggle to
achieve their international ambitions because they do not comply
with global industry standards covering restricted ingredients
and quality control.
"If you want to export to anywhere else, not just to the
West, but also Asia, you are going to have to comply with IFRA
standards," said Stephen Weller of the Brussels-based
International Fragrance Association (IFRA). He added that the
association currently had no Gulf members.
FOREIGN COMPETITION
And while Gulf Arab perfume manufacturers seek growth
abroad, they face stiff competition from French and global
players on their home ground.
L'Oréal Middle East, the regional arm of the French
cosmetics giant, accounted for 9.6 percent of fragrance sales in
the UAE in 2009, the biggest share, followed by Ajmal with 9.2
percent, according to Euromonitor International. The three
largest domestic makers, Ajmal, Rasasi and Designer Shaik,
together accounted for 21 percent.
"Most of the international houses work very closely with
consumers here in the region...They adapt and introduce
something customised, or they modify some of their product
ranges to fit the taste of the region," said Mohamed al-Fahim,
chief executive of Paris Gallery, one of the largest regional
fragrance retailers.
At the store's Dubai Mall branch, Arabian-style glass
bottles now carry the names of brands such as Guerlain and Clive
Christian. Armani Prive and Tom Ford, among others, have
developed ranges specifically for the region, and others plan to
follow.
A 50 ml bottle of French brand Kilian's Arabian Nights
collection retails for about 1,500 dirhams ($410). In an
ackowledgement of the heavier-than-average use of perfume in the
region, a refill sells for half-price.
Global fragrance houses which can adapt to brand-conscious
Gulf consumers still enjoy hefty advantages over most local
perfumers in the form of bigger marketing budgets, technology
and general experience of the industry.
"We still have a way to go to produce something of the same
level or even better than what is produced in Europe or the
U.S.," Paris Gallery's Fahim said.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)