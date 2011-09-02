Sept 2 Petrobras (PETR4.SA) (PBR.N) said Friday it had shut operations and evacuated personnel at Cottonwood's wells as a precaution for the Tropical Storm Lee that currently threatened the Louisiana coast with torrential rains and flooding.

The facility was shut Thursday noon, company spokeswoman Sophie Gates said.

"At Cascade and Chinook, the FPSO BW Pioneer remained on location, " she added.

The company said it will continue to monitor weather and take necessary steps to ensure safety of its personnel and operations. (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; Editing by David Gregorio)