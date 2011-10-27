* Gasoline remains tight on crude backwardation

* Naphtha expected to slip further due to weak demand

By Amena Bakr

GENEVA, Oct 27 Gasoline remained tight in the Middle East as crude backwardation forced traders to hold a tighter grip on crude barrels, while the price of naphtha was expected to slip further on oversupply, traders said on Thursday.

U.S. crude oil futures moved into backwardation on Monday for the first time since 2008, with the December 2011 contract trading at a higher price than the January 2012 contract.

The move signaled the end of the most prolonged period of contango -- when front-month contracts trade below the price of contracts for later delivery -- in the market's history.

"As a result of the backwardation, we are seeing that people are deciding to keep a tighter lock on their barrels, and this has made gasoline supplies tight," one Gulf-based trader said.

Meanwhile, Royal Dutch Shell Plc ( RDSa.L ) is to restart the third crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Singapore refinery within the next day or two, just under a month after a blaze shut the plant.

With the restart, just over 50 percent of the plant's 500,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) capacity will be back onstream, following progressive restarts of the other two CDUs over the past two weeks.

"The market was heated but then stabilized after it (the refinery) went down. There will be more products out; the restart will have a bearish impact now," one middle distillates trader said.

The refinery produces 6.5-7.0 million barrels per month of middle distillates, of which gasoil is about 4.5 million barrels, and 4.0-4.5 million barrels of gasoline.

NAPHTHA

Low demand from Asia's petrochemical sector continued to weigh on naphtha despite some recovery in naphtha cracks from a near three-year low on Thursday. It was seen as cold comfort to sellers because levels were not even a third of the average in the first nine months of $122.30 a tonne.

"I expect that naphtha will see an slip into deeper weakness over the coming month because of weak Asia demand, and supplies in the Middle East remain high," another Gulf-based trader said.

FUEL OIL

In the fuel oil market, an unprecedented 1 million tonnes for November loading was sold or offered in less than two weeks, mostly by refiners based in Saudi Arabia and India that are cashing in on a strong East Asian market, traders said.

Cash premiums and prompt timespreads have surged for more than a month, a trend that has not shown any signs of stopping, traders said. The premium for bunkers grade 380-centistoke (cst) grade has soared to an all-time high of $14.50 a tonne.

GASOIL, JET

"Gasoil is quiet balanced on the low sulphur," one Middle East trader said and pegged premiums above $3 a barrel. High-sulphur gasoil was tight, he added. Premiums are above $2 a barrel.

As for jet fuel, the trader described the market as "very slow and quiet, (with) nothing on the offer, premiums are around plus-1.70 (dollars a barrel)".

(Reporting by Amena Bakr with additional reporting and Editing by Reem Shamseddine in KHOBAR, editing by Jane Baird)