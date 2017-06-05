* Saudi Arabia bans Qatari airlines from its airspace
* Etihad, Emirates to suspend all flights to and from Doha
* Many Gulf airports major hubs for international travel
By Hadeel Al Sayegh and Saeed Azhar
DUBAI, June 5 Air travel across the Gulf region
and beyond faces major disruption following the move by Saudi
Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain to
sever ties with Qatar, accusing the tiny oil rich state of
supporting terrorism.
Saudi Arabia on Monday banned Qatari airlines from its
airspace, while Abu Dhabi's state-owned Etihad Airways and
Dubai's Emirates Airline said they would suspend all flights to
and from Doha from Tuesday morning until further notice.
Qatar is home to global airline Qatar Airways and many
airports in the Gulf region are major hubs for international
connecting flights. Qatar's main Hamad International Airport,
for example, served around 9.8 million passengers in
January-March, according to its website.
"There is a wider impact than Qatar Airways not being able
to land in markets like Saudi and UAE since those markets are
significant sources for transfer traffic," said Will Horton, a
senior analyst at CAPA Centre for Aviation in Melbourne.
"A Riyadh passenger may not be able to connect to Bangkok
via Doha and a Dubai passenger could not get to London via
Doha."
The harshest restrictions came from Saudi Arabia's General
Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), which banned all Qatari
planes from landing at the kingdom's airports and stopped them
from crossing Saudi airspace. It also banned Saudi commercial
and private air operators from serving Qatar.
Bahrain's civil aviation authority, meanwhile, announced
flights to and from Qatar had been suspended, according to state
news agency BNA.
Among airlines, EgyptAir, flydubai and Bahrain's Gulf Air
joined Etihad and Emirates in saying they would suspend all
flights to and from Doha. Qatar Airways said on its official
website it had suspended all flights to Saudi Arabia.
Saj Ahmad, the UK-based chief analyst at StrategicAero
Research, warned of disruptions in the Gulf Cooperation Council
(GCC) states of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and
the UAE, as well as further afield.
"Airspace will be impacted by flights being re-routed,
especially for Qatar Airways who will no longer be allowed to
use the expansive airspace of Saudi Arabia on flights to Europe
and North America," he said.
"Equally, the litany of narrowbody jets that Qatar Airways
has to park which can't be used for intra-GCC flights will hit
operations at Doha since ramp space will be at a premium - this
could lead to flight delays and incur more costs."
Qatar Airways does not break down revenue figures for the
Gulf region. Last year, its parent company published financial
results for the first time. These showed a net profit of 1.6
billion riyals ($439 million) for the year to March 31, 2016, up
from the 374 million riyals in the previous year.
The row between Gulf states is a fresh challenge for the
region's airlines at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump is
trying to restrict the travel of passengers to the United States
from some Muslim-majority countries.
U.S. authorities have also banned the use of most electronic
devices on board aircraft from some Middle Eastern origins.
The restrictions on Qatar are more severe than during a
previous eight-month rift in 2014, when Saudi Arabia, Bahrain
and the UAE withdrew their ambassadors from Doha, again alleging
Qatari support for militant groups. At that time, travel links
were maintained.
($1 = 3.6407 Qatar riyals)
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi, Hadeel Al Sayegh, Tom Arnold in
Dubai and Katie Paul in Riyadh; additional reporting by Jamie
Freed in Sydney; Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Mark Potter)